Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises approximately 3.4% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $113.88 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

