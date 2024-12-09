RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

REAL opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.08. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 310,116 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

