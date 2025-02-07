Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,962 shares during the period. Precigen comprises approximately 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Precigen were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 691,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 417,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,467 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 125,145 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.93.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

