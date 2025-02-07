374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells $62,289.80 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 144,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $62,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,400,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,385.28. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 374Water alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Yaacov Nagar sold 212,120 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $103,938.80.

On Friday, January 24th, Yaacov Nagar sold 900 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $531.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Yaacov Nagar sold 19,772 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,665.48.

On Thursday, January 16th, Yaacov Nagar sold 300 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $189.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84.

On Friday, January 10th, Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $47,307.60.

On Thursday, November 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 8,563 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $12,073.83.

On Monday, November 11th, Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48.

374Water Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 292,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,833. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.42. 374Water Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCWO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 374Water by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 374Water by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 83,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.