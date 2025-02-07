Patrick Miles Sells 43,459 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) CEO Patrick Miles sold 43,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $519,335.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,485,975.40. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 29th, Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $601,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,835. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Barclays increased their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.