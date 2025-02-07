Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 2516697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

