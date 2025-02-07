Douglas Valenti Sells 10,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
QuinStreet Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.06. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
