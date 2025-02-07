Douglas Valenti Sells 10,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QuinStreet Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.06. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

