Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at $87,818,644.20. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total transaction of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total value of $2,053,206.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $2,140,793.80.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total transaction of $2,113,850.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,099,861.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,945,749.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total value of $1,945,988.32.

Shares of TEAM traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,395. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.90.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

