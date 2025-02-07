Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.80 and last traded at C$32.41, with a volume of 254071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.75.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.76.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

