First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 186,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 94,120 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $22.89.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

