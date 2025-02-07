Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 131,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 37,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.97.

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

