Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.08. 93,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 251,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

