Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 580,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 141,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

