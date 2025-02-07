Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 1,963 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,229,000 after purchasing an additional 287,984 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 578,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

