Axos Invest Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Axos Invest Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Axos Invest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

