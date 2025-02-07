Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 3,661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after acquiring an additional 401,420 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.