Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 3,661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after acquiring an additional 401,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

