Barrett & Company Inc. Has $71,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $627.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.59 and its 200 day moving average is $597.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.