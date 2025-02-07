Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 15.67%.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.