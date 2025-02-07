Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 15.67%.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
SU traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.
Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
