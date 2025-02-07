Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Up 26.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) traded up 26.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.06 ($0.42). 1,050,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 504,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Ilika Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,109.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 230.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 EPS for the current year.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.