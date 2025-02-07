Best Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, UP Fintech, Wynn Resorts, and Diageo are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are publicly traded equity securities issued by companies based in China or companies with significant operations in China. These stocks are listed on various stock exchanges, including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and offer investors an opportunity to invest in the Chinese economy and gain exposure to the growth of Chinese companies. Investing in Chinese stocks can offer potential high returns but also carries significant risks due to regulatory, political, and economic factors specific to China. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $18.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,375.59. 130,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,343.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,133.46 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded up $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.64. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $411.69.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,827,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $80.99. 819,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,993. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 444,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91. Diageo has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $154.71.

