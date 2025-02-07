Promising Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – February 06th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related products or services. Investors interested in the video game industry may purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the sector and potentially benefit from its growth and profitability. The value of video game stocks is influenced by various factors, including consumer demand, sales performance of popular game titles, and technological advancements in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $822.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.61. 2,061,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $192.50.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.56. 288,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,334. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

