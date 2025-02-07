Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Honeywell International are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to companies engaged in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of goods and services related to heavy industries such as machinery, construction, aerospace, and transportation. These stocks are influenced by economic trends and typically exhibit cyclical patterns based on factors like demand for raw materials and capital goods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.07. 51,453,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,643,602. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 180.94, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,423,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,199,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,979,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,937. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

