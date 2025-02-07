REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 225.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,892,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 323,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

