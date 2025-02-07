AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Karl Bostock Purchases 250,000 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) insider Karl Bostock purchased 250,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,981.59).

AFC Energy Stock Performance

AFC Energy stock traded up GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9.97 ($0.12). 7,150,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,420. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.61 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.24 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.91. The stock has a market cap of £85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.33 and a beta of 2.96.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

