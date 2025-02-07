First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 46297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.