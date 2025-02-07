First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 46297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

