Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 177,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

