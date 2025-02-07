RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in RTX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $128.80 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

