KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,757.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after buying an additional 538,573 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 501,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11,197.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 342,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,787,000 after buying an additional 339,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

