FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.29%. FormFactor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.030-0.110 EPS.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $496,040 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.