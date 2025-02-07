AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

AZZ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. AZZ has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

