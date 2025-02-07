27,847 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

