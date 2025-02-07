Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after buying an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,639,000 after purchasing an additional 97,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.54.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

