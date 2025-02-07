Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $431,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

