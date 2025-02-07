Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Target by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.