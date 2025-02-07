Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

