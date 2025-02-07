Telligent Fund LP Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.9% of Telligent Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $302.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

