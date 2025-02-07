23,421 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DHI opened at $136.00 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

