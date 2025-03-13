JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.95. 2,837,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,333,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.
JD.com Price Performance
JD.com Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.
Institutional Trading of JD.com
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
