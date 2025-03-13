Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OTCMKTS MTLHY remained flat at $25.98 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

