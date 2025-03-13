Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTLHY remained flat at $25.98 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.