Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.13, but opened at $35.21. Nayax shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 197 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NYAX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nayax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Nayax by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

