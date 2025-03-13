NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

NEOVW traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 6,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

