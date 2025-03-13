NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NeoVolta Stock Performance
NEOVW traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 6,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
About NeoVolta
