C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 121.91 ($1.58). Approximately 21,472,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,057% from the average daily volume of 1,855,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCR

C&C Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at C&C Group

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Also, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 66,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.