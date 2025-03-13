C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 121.91 ($1.58). Approximately 21,472,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,057% from the average daily volume of 1,855,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCR
C&C Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at C&C Group
In related news, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Also, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 66,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.