Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 116948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Teradata Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teradata by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

