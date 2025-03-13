Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $260,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $822.26 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $845.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

