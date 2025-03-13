iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

