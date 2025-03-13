Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.000 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.54. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
