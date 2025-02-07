Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,364 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $145.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $146.78.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

