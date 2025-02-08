Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday.

Amentum Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AMTM opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

