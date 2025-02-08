Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 1.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.