Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

